There will be much to see and do — and eat — before the annual Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzly Basketball homecoming game Saturday, Feb. 22, at the West Plains Civic Center.
In the week leading up to the big day, students will vote for homecoming king and queen and participate in a number of events hosted by the Student Government Association (SGA) designed to build momentum and school spirit for the game. All students are invited to join in, organizers said.
Student organizations will once again put their artistic talents to the test to create banners for the game. Banners will be judged, and the winning organization will be announced at halftime of the game.
Representatives from each organization also will show off their respective banners during the Parade of Banners at halftime prior to the crowning of the homecoming king and queen.
Grizzly fans young and old are invited to come to the civic center’s Magnolia Room beginning at 4:30 p.m. and enjoy a hearty bowl of chili at the Friends of the Garnett Library’s annual chili supper. Sponsored by Wendy’s, the event raises funds for the Garnett Library on the Missouri State-West Plains campus.
Tickets for the supper are $7.50 per person for adults, and $5 for students and children ages five and above. Children age four and under can eat free. The meal includes all-you-can-eat chili with all of the fixings, as well as dessert and something to drink. Tickets may be purchased at the door that evening.
Complimentary game tickets also will be given to those attending the chili supper who do not already have passes for the game, organizers said.
Beginning at 6 p.m. on the civic center mezzanine, fans can show off their creative sides at the “Express Yourself Alumni Event.” Organizers said there will be a variety of artistic activities for both adults and children, plus giveaways for alumni, including T-shirts, Bluetooth speakers and more.
Also at 6 p.m., area residents can meet and greet candidates for this year’s homecoming king and queen during a special reception in the Dogwood Rooms. Family, friends, students and area residents are all welcome to come and mingle with the candidates before the game, organizers said.
The Grizzlies will take the court against Region 16 rival Moberly Area Community College from Moberly. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
For more information about homecoming activities, call the Missouri State-West Plains student life and development office at 255-7233.
For more information about the chili supper, contact the Friends of the Garnett Library at 255-7940 or email FriendsofGarnettLibrary@MissouriState.edu.
