West Plains Council on the Arts (WPCA) and Simmons Bank, the sponsor that funded 2020 BrewFest tasting glasses, are partnering to get the glasses into the hands of BrewFest lovers.
For those interested in adding to their annual BrewFest memorabilia glass collection, the tasting glasses are available at a two-for-one rate — two glasses for a $25 donation. Those who purchased 2020 BrewFest tickets can exchange them at that rate, and those who did not purchase tickets may make a $25 donation.
Simmons Bank will offer glasses in the lobby during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, at the main branch, 1802 E. K Highway in West Plains.
A representative of the arts council will be available with glasses from 2 to 4 p.m. today through Thursday at Bootleggers BBQ on Gibson Street, or from 5 to 7 p.m. today and Thursday at Wages Brewing Company on Bill Virdon Boulevard.
Proceeds from the annual BrewFest event fund numerous WPCA projects, including art exhibits, theater performances, the Community Messiah Sing, the Gatewood Family Fine Arts Scholarship and especially the annual Old-Time Music, Ozark Heritage Festival.
During this time of economic unease and state budget cuts, the loss of income from BrewFest is keenly felt, say council officials, adding they are hopeful everyone will be able to participate at the next scheduled BrewFest set for March 13, 2021. WPCA thanks the community for its support of the annual event and looks forward to hosting next year.
Tax-deductible donations to WPCA are accepted through the council’s online giving portal on its Facebook page, @westplainsarts.
