Summersville Bookends

Though I didn’t put up a Christmas tree at home this year because of a pair of overactive kittens, I did put up five trees at the library and decorated the whole library with all my own decorations that I didn’t think would survive my cats' shenanigans at home.
So this week was spent taking it all down and packing it away for next year — a chore for sure. Like everyone else, I wonder if it’s worth all the work and whether I'll do this again next year.
Yes, I predict lots of decorations and trees will adorn the library this coming December when the Christmas Spirit descends again. It's funny how a year can wipe out memories of the work involved but not the happiness it brings.
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
New DVDs to our branch this week include “Show Dogs,” “The Green Hornet,” “Hugo,” “The Order,” “Two For The Money,” “National Security,” “A Bright Shining Lie,” “Fighting Caravans,” “The House With A Clock In Its Walls,” “Rundown,” “Pathfinder: Unrated,” “Inkheart,” “Ghost Rock” and “Happy Gilmore”/“Billy Madison.”
New books include “The Bird and the Blade: Three Impossible Riddles, One Dangerous Secret,” Megan Bannen; “Last Light,” Terri Blackstock, and “Herb of Grace,” Adina Senft, both Christian fiction; “The Land of Stories: An Author’s Odyssey,” Chris Colfer; “Copper Gauntlet” and “The Bronze Key” books 2 and 3 of Holly Black and Cassandra Clare’s juvenile “Magisterium” series; “Praying the Prayers of the Bible,” James Banks; and “The Mayo Clinic Diabetes Diet,” Donald D. Hensrud, M.D.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
