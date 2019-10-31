Brett Wilbanks of West Plains was nominated as a 2019 Homecoming King candidate at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
Candidates are nominated and voted on by their peers. SBU Homecoming took place Oct. 18 and 19.
Wilbanks is a business management major and a 2018 graduate of West Plains High School. He is the son of Christy Hoover and Todd Wilbanks.
After graduation, he plans to purchase commercial land and farm.
For more information about Southwest Baptist University, call 417-328-1810 or 800-526-5859.
