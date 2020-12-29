Fidelity Communications associates in West Plains collected 125 pounds of food to donate to Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center this holiday season to help feed families in need.
The internet service provider also purchased 16 bikes to donate to the local Toys for Tots drive in West Plains.
Fidelity General Manager Sam McGill said the company’s traditional holiday food drive was even more important this year with food bank resources strained because of the increased number of families in need due to economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an annual tradition for Fidelity associates to hold food drives during the holidays, but it takes on greater urgency this year when local food banks are seeing an increased demand due to the number of community members who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” McGill said. “We are happy to support the Samaritan Outreach Center in its mission to feed families in need this holiday season and beyond.”
Fidelity and the other Cable One family of brands donated more than 14 tons of food across the markets they serve this holiday season. Earlier this year, the company also donated $150,000 to the Meals on Wheels America COVID-19 Response Fund as well as an additional $150,000 to local food banks in communities they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.