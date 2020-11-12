Ten area residents each won $1,000 on Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets in October, officials recently announced. More than $91.6 million in prizes were won statewide.
Area winners are Raymond Qualls, Mammoth Spring, Ark.; Lucille Jenkins and Andrew Nash, Ava; Brandon Crosby and Michael Fonseca, Cabool; Renny Pigue, Theodosia; John Coker, Willow Springs; and James Eggert, James Jones and Joseph Rees, West Plains.
Of all prizes paid out for the month in Missouri, $21 million were $1,000 or more.
