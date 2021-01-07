WEST PLAINS PUBLIC LIBRARY
December
DEDICATIONS
“McGarvey,” Hagberg; “Shadow of the Dragon,” Cameron; “Violent Peace,” Poyer; and “Someone to Watch Over Me,” Atkins. Presented to the West Plains Public Library by Jack McNevin.
“Singing Lariat,” Ermine, and “Black Bonanza,” Scott. Presented by the Friends of the West Plains Public Library, December 2020.
“Eddie’s Boy,” Perry. Presented by Mary Henegar as part of the Share Our Favorite Author Program.
“Amish Cook Club Courtship,” Price. Presented by Paula Sykes as part of the Share Our Favorite Author Program.
“A Ten Beach Road Christmas,” Wax. Presented by Jane Hale as part of the Share Our Favorite Author Program.
“Death by French Roast,” Erickson. Presented by Rachel Bradley as part of the Share Our Favorite Author Program.
“Thursday Murder Club,” Osman. A gift to the library from Ina Bates.
“Awakening,” Roberts. Presented by Marcy Weinbeck as part of the Share Our Favorite Author Program.
HONORS
“Room Where it Happened,” Bolton. In honor of Jack McNevin, presented by Jack Garrett.
“Snow Dancer,” Boswell. In honor of Jaidyn, Karson, Rylie, Aliyah and Audrey, presented by Pa and Nana Cook. Merry Christmas 2020.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Ruditis. In honor of Zachary, Braxton, Conner, Maddison, Grace, Savannah and Skye, presented by Memaw Jenifer and Papa Jeff.
“Return,” Sparks (large print). In honor of Mary Ann Lawrence, presented by Kaye Hicks.
“If I had a Gryphon,” Vansickle. In honor of Cecelia Marie Braun’s 5th birthday, presented by her Nana, Mary Henegar.
MEMORIALS
“Speaking for Myself,” Sanders. In memory of Bert McElmurry, presented by Jayne McElmurry Kane.
“V2,” Harris. In memory of Earl E. and Doris I. Beach, presented by their daughter, Mary Henegar.
“Dolly Parton, Songteller,” Parton. In memory of Tamara Brower, presented by her daughter, Autumn Cash.
“H is for Honeybee,” Frankenhuyzen. In memory of Jim Ficken, presented by Leo Cassis and Mia Barr.
“Story’s Curious Compendium of Practical and Obscure Skills,” Frankenhuyzen. In memory of Jim Ficken, presented by Marvin and Mary Kay Ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.