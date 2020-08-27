Missouri State University-West Plains officials have awarded scholarships to 15 area students:
Aubrey F. Craig, West Plains, has been awarded the Bill Burris Endowed Scholarship. Craig, a 2019 graduate of Ozarks Christian Academy in West Plains, is a sophomore who plans to pursue a degree in speech pathology. She is the daughter of Keith and Michelle Craig, West Plains.
Elaine Vaughan, West Plains, has been awarded the Charles H. and Rena Wood Endowed Scholarship. Vaughan, a 1982 graduate of Hernando High School in Brooksville, Fla., is a sophomore who plans to pursue a degree in business management. She is the wife of Don Vaughan and the daughter of Arthur and Darla Terry, all of West Plains.
Mary K. Lenker, Koshkonong, has been awarded the Granvil and Idell Vaughan Memorial Endowed Scholarship. Lenker, a 1993 graduate of Clear Creek Amana High School in Tiffin, Iowa, is a sophomore who plans to pursue a degree in agriculture. She is the wife of Steve Lenker, Koshkonong, and the daughter of the late Gary and Becky Wilson.
Megan S. Donahue, Pottersville, has been awarded the Mynde Tarter Memorial Endowed Scholarship. Donahue, a 2019 graduate of West Plains High School, is a sophomore nursing major. She is the daughter of Mike Donahue, Horseshoe Bend, Ark., and Stephanie Harrison, Pottersville.
Miriam D. Stout, Drury, has been awarded the Clyde and Joyce Bell Elementary Education Endowed Scholarship. Stout, a 1995 graduate of West Plains High School, is a sophomore who plans to pursue a degree in elementary education. She is the wife of Travis Stout, Drury, and the daughter of Paul Kapphahn, Atlanta, Ga., and Sharon Kapphahn, West Plains.
Jarod T. Coatney, West Plains, has been awarded the Ozarks Teacher Corps Scholarship. Coatney is a 2017 graduate of West Plains High School. He is the son of Dennis and Reneé Coatney, West Plains.
Lindsey V. Henderson, West Plains, has been awarded the Donald E. and Carol D. (Roe) Reser and Family Endowed Memorial Scholarship. Henderson, a 2016 graduate of West Plains High School, is pursuing a degree in elementary education. She is the wife of Tafton Henderson and the daughter of Rick and Tina Parks, all of West Plains.
Merritt J. Silva, West Plains, has been awarded the Tarter-Thompson Endowed Scholarship. Silva, a 2020 graduate of West Plains High School, is a freshman who plans to pursue a degree in engineering. He is the son of Bill and Stacey Silva, West Plains.
McKenzie L. Barker, West Plains, has been awarded the Don and Judy Kenslow Endowed Scholarship. Barker, a 2017 graduate of West Plains High School in West Plains, is pursuing a degree in elementary education. She is the daughter of Lana Snodgras, West Plains.
Braydon J. Lackey, West Plains, has been awarded the Norman and Peggy Rieger Family Endowed Scholarship. Lackey, a 2019 graduate of West Plains High School in West Plains, is a sophomore who plans to pursue a degree in business. He is the son of Jason and Melanie Lackey, West Plains.
Melody B. Meeks, Caulfield, has been awarded the Ozarks Teacher Corps Scholarship. Meeks, a 2018 graduate of West Plains High School, is pursuing a degree in education. She is the daughter of Robert and Karen Meeks, Caulfield.
Brady W. Kinder, West Plains, has been awarded the Dean’s Scholarship. Kinder, a 2020 graduate of West Plains High School in West Plains, is a freshman general studies major. He is the son of Kevin and Heather Kinder, West Plains.
Amanda L. Kendrick, Peace Valley, has been awarded the Dean’s Scholarship. Kendrick, a 2019 graduate of West Plains High School, is a freshman nursing major. She is the daughter of Rolan and Shana Norsworthy, Peace Valley.
Abigail R. Thompson, West Plains, has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship. Thompson, a 2020 graduate of West Plains High School, is a freshman nursing major. She is the daughter of Chris and Megan Thompson, West Plains.
Courtney E. Melvin, West Plains, has been awarded the Dean’s Scholarship. Melvin, a 2014 graduate of Willow Springs High School, is a freshman who plans to pursue a degree in elementary education. She is the daughter of Russell Melvin, West Plains.
Carson L. Lowe, Willow Springs, has been awarded the Dean’s Scholarship. Lowe, a 2020 graduate of Willow Springs High School, is a freshman. He is the son of Kurt and Christy Lowe, Willow Springs.
