Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) graduate Seth Hadley, Birch Tree, was one of six students who received Missouri State University’s 2019-2020 Citizen Scholar Award.
The awards were presented Dec. 12 by the Missouri State University Board of Governors at the group’s regular meeting in Springfield.
Established in fall 2007, the award is given annually to students “who exemplify the concept of a citizen scholar,” university officials said.
Hadley graduated summa cum laude with an Associate of Arts in general studies with a specialization in honors in May 2016 from MSU-WP.
He received a Bachelor of Arts in literature in May 2018 from Missouri State University, graduating summa cum laude. He is currently working on a Master of Arts in writing with an emphasis in rhetoric and composition at MSU. He is expected to graduate in May 2020.
During his time at MSU-WP, Hadley was an active participant in the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, the International Student Organization and the William and Virginia Darr Honors Program, the latter of which requires 64 hours of community service work.
He also served as vice president of the Spectrum LGBTQ Alliance and was selected to participate in the China Semester Study Away Program in fall 2015 where he served as a tutor and intern.
In addition, Hadley volunteered with the MOChips child fingerprint tracing program; served as a judge for the 2015, 2016 and 2017 LAD Language Arts Fairs for area school districts; and was a group leader for the campus’ Welcome Week activities.
He was included in the Who’s Who Among American Junior Colleges list in 2016, and he was selected by faculty to receive the Outstanding Associate of Arts/Associate of Science/Associate of Applied Science Student Award at MSU-WP’ 2016 commencement ceremony.
“Seth always impressed me with his diligent studies and his attention to marginalized groups in American society,” one nominator said. “Any time he was in my office seeking advice, I was astonished by his ability to balance the workload of employment, academics and social service.”
Since transferring to Springfield, Hadley has used his talents and academic endeavors to help students, especially those who struggle with literacy issues and feel marginalized because of them. As one of 15 students chosen as a graduate assistant in the English Department for the 2018-2020 cohort, he was the only one selected to participate in a new initiative that allows students to complete developmental and entry level English courses in the same semester.
“He understands the importance of mentoring at-risk students individually,” one of his award nominators said. “This takes considerable time, but the benefits are immeasurable for these students.”
He also volunteers to share his insights with students who want to learn how to write effectively for graduate school applications, and he continues to tutor students in Writing Center at the Springfield campus.
“His contributions have helped numerous students in developing curriculum vitae and personal statements for graduate school, and his accomplishments have likely served to inspire many of them,” another nominator said.
Hadley was appointed as the graduate student representative of the Missouri State University Composition Committee, has had his work published in the university’s “Logos: Undergraduate Academic Journal” and was selected as a speaker at the Missouri State University Undergraduate Literature Conference in 2017 and 2018.
“Seth Hadley is one of those students who just has all of the pieces of a citizen-scholar,” said Dr. Dennis Lancaster, dean of academic affairs at MSU-WP. “As a student here, he not only achieved good grades, he also exhibited a high level of understanding of the ideas he encountered through his degree program, as well as through his time in the Darr Honors Program.
“As one of our Corps of Opportunity students, he essentially served as one of our staff members, working side by side in doing the work of the campus,” Lancaster added. “To top it all off, Seth has one of those great personalities that shows through his smile and interaction with everyone he meets. We’re proud of Seth and congratulate him for his selection as one of the university’s Citizen Scholars.”
Other recipients of the award this year include Cassidy Cunningham, a graduate student from Rogersville seeking a master in business administration; Niyati (Mia) Sethi, a graduate student from New Delhi, India, who is seeking a master’s degree in religious studies; Rachel Prather, a graduate student from Springfield seeking a professional degree in occupational therapy; Robbyn Rose, a senior organizational communication and psychology major from Harrison, Ark.; and Stephanie Urich, a junior psychology and dietetics major from Morrisville.
The Citizen Scholar Award is given to students who have contributed to the university, advanced the university’s public affairs mission, and have significantly engaged in extracurricular accomplishments and/or in significant service activities to the community.
Each recipient receives a crystal globe in recognition of the award, and their names are added to the Citizen Scholar Wall at Plaster Student Union on the Springfield campus.
For more information about the Citizen Scholar Award, visit studentaffairs.missouristate.edu/citizenscholaraward.htm.
