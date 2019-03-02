Congratulations to our Thayer Bobcat Boys and Girls District Champs! We are so proud of these kids and Shady Oaks made them a celebration supper at the Thayer High School Cafeteria Thursday night.
We want to send a big shout out to our Thayer Dairy Queen this week! DQ delivered TEN ice cream cakes for our residents to enjoy in activities.
The CEO of Howell Oregon Electric Cooperative, Dan Singletary and Myles Smith, Manager of Member Services stopped in to meet Clarence James on his 100th birthday. These sweet men presented special gifts to Clarence. Clarence received two hats, a fleece blanket, a long sleeve shirt, a thermal cup and a flash light. He was happy to be honored by Howell Electric.
The Willow Springs Ole Bluegrass Band was back in February to entertain a room filled with residents. Our new Dietary Supervisor Amanda Schneider made homemade strawberry pies for everyone. We served pie and coffee to everyone as they listened to this wonderful group.
Amanda has experience in food service, a dietary cook for many years, and she is a certified dietary manager. She was also a medic in the Army. Mandy has made many changes in our kitchen. She has been making everything from scratch. Our residents are praising her meatloaf, Salisbury steak and all her pies and cakes that she has personally made for our residents and staff. We are very happy to have her and all her experience at Shady Oaks. She has also made a meal for the West Plains Zizzers, a meal for the family of Wanda Phenix and she prepared the meal for the Thayer Bobcats District Champs.
We have had many wonderful celebrations over the past week. We served homemade cherry pie and coffee for Presidents’ Day, Three Rivers Hospice held their Bible study and story circle, the Midway Pentecost Church held their service, the Resident Council met with new President Maria Spears, we celebrated all the February birthdays with cake and ice cream and we took a trip to the Thayer Fun and Friends Senior Center with our therapy department.
Lena Daily turned 100 years young on at 3 p.m. Thursday. The Thayer Florist Shop sponsored the celebration. All of Lena’s family and friends were invited to celebrate.
