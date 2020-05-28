Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation and the impact it has had on community health, the Fulton County Fair Board of Directors voted at a recent meeting to cancel the 2020 Fulton County Fair as it is normally held. It was set to open in about eight weeks.
The board of directors made the decision after discussion on what options are available under the current circumstances: limiting attendance and sanitizing all facilities after use, maintaining social distancing, doing required contact tracing and assessing whether they have the financial support to meet the guidelines and have a traditional county fair. Sponsors provide a major portion of the expense to have a county fair, board members noted.
Carnivals are shut down and many do not plan to open this year.
“Our hearts are heavy to not have the ‘Best Week of the Year’ at the Fulton County Fair with our traditional events,” wrote Manager Carolyn Lewis in a statement made on behalf of fair board officials. “We will miss our kids and families, our volunteers, our veterans and seniors and the help we get from our business community each night of the fair. The health and safety of our participants and our community is our highest priority. Our mission is to provide entertainment and education for the people of Fulton County and north central Arkansas and southern Missouri, but we must do so in a safe environment.”
Fair officials took part in conference calls with the Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture, Arkansas Health Department, and Arkansas Livestock & Poultry Commission, Arkansas Fair Managers Association, the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, and elected officials learning about available options, and have received daily updates from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
In the next few weeks, fair officials will contact commercial exhibitors and sponsors with some options for fees that they paid for the 2020 fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.