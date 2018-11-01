A book signing by Winona cookbook author and food blogger Courtney Lynn will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Book Nook on Washington Avenue in West Plains.
Lynn will be signing copies of her new cookbook, “Potluck Perfect,” published in September. Her first cookbook, “Guide to the Kitchen,” was published in 2017.
Both books were self-published under her own imprint, using Amazon’s Createspace and KDP services.
Both books will be available at the signing.
Lynn’s food blog, “Supersize Family Kitchens,” features large-batch recipes and reaches home cooks all over the globe. Her social media channels have a combined reach of over 100,000 audience members per month.
To learn more about Lynn, her books or her blog, follow @supersizefamilykitchens on Facebook or visit the blog, supersizefamilykitchens.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.