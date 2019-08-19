Missouri Lottery players took home more than $67.6 million in prizes during the month of July.
Of the total $67.6 million awarded, more than $7.8 million were prizes of $1,000 or more, and more than $40,000 in prizes were awarded to residents of West Plains and neighboring communities, said officials.
WINNERS
Alisa Butler, West Plains, $20,000 Scratcher ticket.
Joe Easterday, Tecumseh, $10,000 Scratcher ticket.
Gregory Thorpe, Mtn. Home, Ark., $1,270 Club Keno ticket.
William Long Jr. and Lucille Jenkins of Ava, Benjamin Peace of Alton, Linda McMinn of Cabool, Candace Pritchett of Houston, Marva Caldwell of Thayer, Heather Summers and Lindsey Sykes of West Plains and Jared Casebeer and Jackie Vanderbilt of Willow Springs, each won $1,000 on Scratchers tickets.
In 1984, more than 70% of Missouri voters approved a lottery. Since sales started in 1986, the Missouri Lottery has generated more than $6 billion for the state and public education and annual Lottery proceeds make up approximately 4% of the state’s funding for public education.
Lottery players have won more than $14 billion in prizes, and retailers have earned more than $1.35 billion in commissions. Last fiscal year, the Lottery generated more than $300 million for vital education programs, including A+ scholarships.
Follow the Missouri Lottery on Facebook and Twitter @MOLottery), and YouTube at www.youtube.com/MissouriLotteryOfficial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.