Some of you will fondly remember the years of Summersville Library’s Doll House Shows in the ’90s. Those were some wonderful times for visitors and miniaturists alike. I had several doll houses, a barn, country store and a library myself back then. Our scrapbook of photos and news articles of the shows is presently available for in-library use at Summersville Library.
Though I can’t bring my large doll house back to the library, I have brought my miniature library in for display. After Thanksgiving, I plan to decorate it while decorating the rest of the library for the holidays, so make plans to stop by!
A Coffee Club activity on miniatures is planned for the coming year — probably in February. The date will be announced later.
On Dec. 2, a Summersville Library Coffee Club activity will be held at 1:30 and led by Jax Devick. For this activity month, we’ll be making Christmas centerpieces! Preregistration is necessary as space is limited to 15 participants.
As always, all library activities are free — thanks to Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library.
New nonfiction items to our branch this week include “Memories Au Chocolat: Memories of a Restaurant Girlhood,” Charlotte Silver; “Good Housekeeping’s The Great Potluck Cookbook”; “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture” in Crisis, J.D. Vance; “The Natural Beauty & Bath Book: Nature’s Luxurious Recipes for Body & Skin Care,” Casey Kellar; “Betty Crocker Cookbook: Heart Health Edition; The Great Cookie Swap Cookbook”; and “Christmas Cookies! 65 Recipes for Classic & New Holiday Treats.”
Other new arrivals are “Thirteen Moons,” Charles Frazier; “Ghostwalk,” Rebecca Stott; two easies, “It’s Fall!,” Linda Glaser, and “Back To School With Bigfoot,” Samantha Berger; and juvenile nonfiction, “Strawberry Shortcake’s Holiday Treats Cookbook” and in the “Questions & Answers” series, “Planet Earth,” “World History” and “Ancient History.”
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Have Christmas lunch with our Friends’ group at noon on Friday, Dec. 6 in the meeting room at The Rusty Gate Café in Summersville. Everyone will be responsible for cost of their own lunch.
The Summersville Friends of the Library group usually meets at 8:30 a.m. at the library on the second Monday of each month, but due to the holidays, the next scheduled meeting will be on Jan. 13, 2020.
There’s never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library”.
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
