Two area organizations have canceled their monthly breakfasts.
The American Legion Post 23 in West Plains has canceled its breakfast that was originally set to take place Saturday morning. Typically breakfasts are held on the third Saturday of each month.
The Willow Springs has also canceled its monthly breakfasts through the end of the year. Meals are planned to resume in January.
Call Phil Vance, 255-5909 for more information about the American Legion events, and Wilma Sheets, 417-469-3892, for information about the senior center’s events.
