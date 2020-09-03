A 2013 graduate of West Plains High School is in the running for the 2021 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.
Former Zizzer Laura Grisham, daughter of John and Emily Grisham of West Plains, now teaches debate at Monroe Demonstration Academy in Tulsa, Okla. She was a member of the Zizzer Speech and Debate team, making it to the final rounds of nationals when she was 16.
Grisham is a fourth-year teacher, having taught English for the last three years. Just a little over two weeks ago, she was named Tulsa Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year, and is one of five finalists in the running for the state title, which will be announced in February.
Traditionally, an awards banquet is held in the spring but was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
“I genuinely believe I have the best job in the world,” the Tulsa World quotes Grisham as saying in an Aug. 15 newspaper article on the announcement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent Monroe, the community here in north Tulsa and the district.”
In the same article, Monroe Principal Rob Kaiser, a former TPS Teacher of the Year himself, said Grisham “exemplifies what it means to be a community-based teacher” by empowering students and lifting up families’ voices.
