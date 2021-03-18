From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Ulster Historical Foundation based in Belfast, Ireland, will offer a virtual Irish genealogy workshop led by experts Fintan Mullan and Gillian Hunt.
The cost to participate in the seventh annual event is $20 per person, with a discount available to members of the foundation guild, Heinze History Center and Westmoreland Historical Society.
Featuring live question and answer sessions and interactive virtual networking opportunities, this workshop aims to foster connections between attendees and expert speakers. Benefitting beginners and seasoned genealogists alike, the in-depth virtual workshop will examine a multitude of historic records and electronic resources that will advance your Irish genealogy research.
Live virtual presentations include: Irish Genealogical Essentials - the Best Websites for Getting Started with Your Family Research, Sources for Finding Seventeenth Century Families in Ireland (not just Ulster), and Census Substitutes for the Eighteenth Century and Early Nineteenth Century.
Special access to recordings of the lectures will be made available to attendees following the live workshop.
Attendees will also be invited to a second live Q&A session with Fintan Mullan and Gillian Hunt on April 13.
This workshop is offered in partnership with the Westmoreland Historical Society, which preserves and interprets the history of Westmoreland County.
REGISTRATION
The program will be presented virtually via Zoom.
Register online at heinzhistorycenter.salsalabs.org/irish-genealogy-workshop-2021/index.html.
To request special accommodations or for more information, contact Sierra Green at 412-454-6361 or sgreen@heinzhistorycenter.org.
Live captioning will be provided at this virtual program.
The Ulster Historical Foundation is one of Ireland’s foremost genealogy research organizations and publishing houses. Since 2004, the foundation has devised a series of groundbreaking online historical and genealogical resources, which have helped to transform the availability of Irish records for family historians at home and abroad.
