Summersville Bookends

Aug. 1
We always have a plentiful supply of free bookmarks at the Summersville circulation desk, but some of our patrons must overlook them, for books are returned with some pretty unconventional bookmarks -- to say the least.
Over the past 28 years, I’ve found feathers, photos, airplane boarding passes, homework, cancelled checks, deflated balloons, recipes, love notes, packets of sugar substitute, invoices, thread, combs, emery boards, receipts, greeting cards, tissues, obituary cards and Band-Aids – all used as bookmarks.
Maybe I just need to insert a bona fide bookmark into each book as it’s checked out. It might start a new trend!
As I’m almost finished with "The Silver Star," another excellent read by Jeannette Walls, I’m ready to check out a nonfiction for this week’s reading.
A new book to our biography collection, I’ll be reading "Doc Susie: The True Story of a Country Physician in the Colorado Rockies" by Virginia Cornell.
I’ve read several books such as this one, and one might think I had wanted to become a nurse at some time in my life, but no, I leave that to my daughter and granddaughter. I just like to read about them.
Aug. 8
Those who know me know I’ve had a fascination with Bonnie & Clyde – not an admiration but fascination – for many years. I’ve watched/own documentaries and movies, and read/own several books on the couple who were doomed from day-one. Yet I’m always looking for more information on their short-lived lives of crime together.
“Forget everything you think you know about Clyde Barrows and Bonnie Parker. Previous books and films, including the 1967 movie starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, have emphasized the supposed glamour of America’s most notorious criminal couple, thus contributing to ongoing mythology. The real story is completely different – and far more fascinating.” (Excerpt from inside cover of "Go Down Together")
"Go Down Together: The True, Untold Story of Bonnie and Clyde" by Jeff Guinn is a Texas County Memorial Book, given by Robert and Judy Smith to honor the memory of Leroy Duncan and available for checkout.
Help us to “Fill the Bin!” with school supplies for Summersville School. Summersville Branch Library will be the drop-off point for those wanting to help out with new school supplies until Aug. 21.
New additions to our branch this week include three DVDs: "Flashback" starring Dennis Hopper and Kiefer Sutherland; "Obsession: Radical Islam’s War Against the West"; and "His Girl Friday" starring Cary Grant/"Pot O’ Gold" starring James Stewart/"Til the Clouds Roll By" starring Frank Sinatra. Movies have a one-week checkout and limit of five per family.
Other new additions include "1st Case," James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts; two children’s board books by David Shannon: "David Smells!" and "Oops!"; "The Sunflower Parable," easy by Christian author, Liz Curtis Higgs; and three cookbooks: "The Best of Country Cooking," "Dinner Chez Moi" and "Taste of Home’s 2010 Annual .Recipes."
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- Mask are required for patrons and employees.
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice.
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table, and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-Books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons! To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on “e-books”, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville. Business hours are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Check out our webpage at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261, e-mail: svtexascountylibrary@gmail.com, or fax: 417-932-5262.
