A partnership between Drury University and Ozarks Technical Community College will make it possible for OTC students who earn an associate of applied science degree in graphic design technology to continue their education and pursue a bachelor’s degree in graphic and digital design at Drury.
OTC provost Dr. Tracy McGrady and Drury University provost Dr. Beth Harville recently signed an agreement that allows OTC students status as juniors in Drury’s art and art history program if they have completed the associate degree requirements through OTC.
Drury’s graphic design degree is for students who wish to pursue a career in graphic design, web development, commercial photography, art direction and user experience design; or who plan to apply to a graduate program in the visual arts.
According to Rebecca Miller, the art, art history, and arts administration program chair at Drury, the agreement will enable students to complete their bachelor’s degrees within two years at Drury.
Drury University and OTC are regionally accredited universities by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.
For more information about art, art history and arts administration programs, visit Drury.edu.
