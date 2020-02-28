An induction ceremony for Porter W. Wagoner into the Hall of Famous Missourians will be held 1 p.m. Monday in the House Floor of the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City.
154th District State Rep. David Evans of West Plains will lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the ceremony.
“I think it’s a historic moment for West Plains to have someone famous from the town to be honored,” Evans said. “I want to invite everyone from West Plains to attend.”
According to Evans, former Quill reporter Ron Woolman and his family were crucial in the push to make the occasion happen. Former State House Speaker Todd Richardson of Cape Girardeau nominated Porter Wagoner in part because of the song sung by Wagoner and Dolly Parton, “Forty Miles From Poplar Bluff,” which he remembered from his childhood, Evans said.
Evans added he will also lead a personal tour of the State Capitol Building at 11 a.m. the same day for anyone who is interested in joining.
Wagoner was born on Aug. 21, 1921, in West Plains. He got his start in radio and became a regular on the “Ozark Jubilee,” one of the first televised national country music shows. He signed with RCA Records in 1955 and joined the Opry in 1957.
In 2002, Wagoner was selected to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was known for his showmanship, pompadoured hair and rhinestone suits — examples of which can be seen in the West Plains Visitor’s Center. He also had his own TV show.
He died from lung cancer Oct. 28, 2007, in Nashville, Tenn. Once inducted, Wagoner will join other famous Missourians such as Mark Twain, Laura Ingalls Wilder, George Washington Carver, Betty Grable, Walter Cronkite and Walt Disney.
