Residents were still hyped up about the Fourth of July and getting to have fireworks. Thanks again to Clarity Church for their generous donation.
The Methodist Church once again came through with their monthly donations for Bingo prizes. Residents are always eager to see what new items they will have a chance at winning.
Monday, we reviewed our Bible Verse from the prior week. Lavern Clark, Paulette Watne, Traci Bennett, Diane O'Mary, Peggy Flood, Cheryl Arthurs and Eddie Carter memorized the Bible verse this week and received a special treat.
Tuesday, as always, was Bingo day. Diane O'Mary, Paulette Watne, Wanda Hall, Leon Robinson, Jimmy Day, Mae Austin and Lloyd Coggins enjoyed the game. Also, we had a picture puzzle race. A picture was cut into pieces and the residents who put the picture together the fastest won a prize. Diane O'Mary, Eddie Carter and Paulette Watne enjoyed this activity.
Wednesday, we painted suncatchers to hang in residents’ windows. Marilynn Vanderveen, Clarence James, Wanda Hall, Anita Platts, Paulette Watne, Diane O'Mary and Lavern Clark enjoyed using bright colors to color flowers and butterfly suncatchers. We also did a gratitude scavenger hunt. Sue Paulette, Linda James, Freda Caldwell, Diane O'Mary, Paulette Watne, Traci Bennett and Lavern Clark enjoyed telling what they were thankful for and what made them happy.
Thursday was another Bingo day which residents look forward to as always. Lloyd Coggins, Joann Bowlin, Diane O'Mary, Cheryl Arthurs, Gloria Greatz, Lavern Clark and Donna Brink played Bingo. Thursday was popcorn, lemonade and a movie. Not many showed up but the ones who did really enjoyed watching “The Notebook.” Lavern Clark, Mae Austin, Diane O'Mary, Paulette Watne and Denzil Crews enjoyed the love story.
Friday was riddle time. Staff asked residents questions and they had to guess the answer. Some of the questions were quite tricky. Rhonda Ryan, Russell Qualls, Bobby Peebles, Donna Brink, Kathy Phillips, Charlotte Smith, Bernice Sims, Diane Coonce, Lloyd Coggins, Gloria Greatz, Linda James, Diane O'Mary and Paulette Watne enjoyed the game.
Friday afternoon we had a “Red Hats” meeting within the facility. Nine of our female residents decked out in our red hats and enjoyed socializing, learning about the Red Hats Society, as well as enjoyed chocolate chip cookies and coffee. Lola Neal, Joann Bowlin, Vera Williams and Charlotte Smith were just a few who attended.
Diane O'Mary, president of Red Hats, and Paulette Watne, vice-president of Red Hats did a great job with getting others involved. A speech was prepared by Veronica Martin who was unable to attend the meeting, but I read her speech during the meeting. So, want to say a big thanks to Veronica for preparing her speech even though she was unable to attend.
Staff and residents at Shady Oaks hope everyone has a great week!
