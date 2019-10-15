Advanced Biology and Anatomy students at Liberty High School in Mtn. View earned a more global perspective by participating in World Day of Bullying Prevention during National Bullying Prevention Month, recognized in October.
The students completed a program developed by Google called Interland: Kingdom Kindness, which teaches students through example about how to positively impact others with kindness and disempower online bullying behavior, said teacher Jackie Brown, head of the school’s science department.
Once students completed the program, their class was awarded a $100 Donors Choose gift code, which was applied to the Donors Choose donation page set up by Brown to raise funds for classroom equipment.
The new equipment consists of human anatomy models in which students will be able to build the body using clay, allowing for a greater depth of understanding and saving money over time when the school is not required to purchase materials annually.
To learn more about National Bullying Prevention Month visit www.stompoutbullying.org.
Brown said anyone who is interested in learning more about the Donors Choose program or making a tax-deductible contribution to the fund is encouraged to do so by visiting www.donorschoose.org/project/art-and-science-together-at-last/4505354.
