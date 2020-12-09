The Clear Springs Fire Department recently held a gun giveaway and accepted monetary donations to raise $900 for Texas County Shop With A Hero program. “I would like to thank Clear Springs Battalion Chief Sonny Holden, Fire Chief Troy Bradford, Clear Springs Fire Board President Linda Bradford and the members of Clear Springs Fire Department for everything they do for Clear Springs and Texas County,” said program Chair Bennie Cook. “Our fundraising goal is $15,000 and this donation puts us closer to that goal.”
Shop With a Hero, also known as Shop with a Cop, allows disadvantaged children $100 and the opportunity to shop with law enforcement, fire fighters or emergency services personnel.
To make a donation to the program or to recommend a child who can benefit from the program, contact Cook at 417-260-2382.
