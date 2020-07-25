This spring, more than 1,100 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology, including three area residents.
Linda McNamee, of Licking, earned a Bachelor of Arts in English, graduating summa cum laude. Baylee Hutchinson, of Pottersville, earned a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering, and David Dunbar, of West Plains, earned a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences, graduating magna cum laude.
The graduates were honored during a virtual Celebration of Graduates, hosted on the university's Facebook page on Saturday, May 16. An in-person commencement ceremony is expected at a later date.Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.
Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.
