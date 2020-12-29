In 2018, the West Plains Bicentennial Committee was formed under the direction of State Coordinator Michael Sweeney.
The committee consists of community member Kay Garrett, Missouri State University-West Plains interim Chancellor Dr. Dennis Lancaster, Howell County Collector Dennis Von Allmen, former West Plains R-7 Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Julie Williams and Coordinator Carol Silvey. Consultants Toney Aid, historian, and Dennis Crider, photographer, are also on hand to assist the committee.
During 2018 and 2019, committee members agreed to participate in statewiede traveling exhibits: Paintings, Photography and Quilting, for which it submitted an entry. The exhibits were scheduled to travel the around the state in 2020; however, committee members noted, “life changed our world!”
The West Plains Bicentennial Committee also planned a calendar featuring flora and fauna, sites and other imagery captured by Crider, units of study for the public schools and a culminating event Aug. 10, 2021 — the day that Missouri entered the union.
However, though the calendars are printed, so many events have been canceled, the committee has not had the expected opportunities to show them and offer them for sale. Calendars are still available at just $5 each.
For more information or to purchase, call Silvey, 417-234-3362.
