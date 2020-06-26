Jacqueline Howard, longtime Pulaski County resident, will be installed Tuesday as district governor for Rotary International District 6080, which includes Howell and surrounding Missouri counties.
The ceremony will take place during an event from 10 a.m. to noon at Roubidoux Park, Waynesville. Other speakers include outgoing District Governor Paul Reinert, Springfield, who will also give his 2019-2020 State of the District address, Rotary leaders Rita Esterly and Elizabeth Usovicz, and Missouri District 122 Rep. Steve Lynch.
Howard will serve a one-year term, becoming the first District Governor from Pulaski County. She will lead a district of 51 Rotary clubs in 41 counties of Missouri, with about 2,500 Rotarians, young professionals and high school students who provide service to their local communities and in global projects. District 6080 is one of about 530 Rotary International Districts in the world.
Rotary International is a global organization of about 1.2 million members in 230 countries worldwide. Rotary's focus is to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, save mothers and children, support education and grow local economies.
Howard participated in Rotary’s Group Study Exchange Team to the Philippines in 1994, where she helped administer polio vaccines to children in remote villages to support Rotary’s global project End Polio Now. Since joining Rotary in 2002, she helped establish and later led the Rotary Club of Pulaski County and served in other Rotary District offices.
She is a life member of the Association of the United States Army and seeks opportunities to engage with the military and civilian communities through Rotary. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and Master of Business Administration, and her professional experience includes progressive leadership positions in psychiatric and mental health settings of all ages.
She retired in 2018 after working in nurse executive positions for over 40 years.
