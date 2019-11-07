The 37th Judicial Circuit Bar Association, an organization of attorneys practicing in Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Carter counties, has donated $1,000 toward the April Mayfield Memorial Scholarship.
April Mayfield worked for the State of Missouri for over 25 years. During the last 16 years of her life, she was a legal secretary for the presiding judge. She retired in 2018 to pursue a career in nursing.
Mayfield was accepted into the nursing program, but due to her health, she was unable to begin.
She was a charter member of United Federated Republican Women of West Plains, which was started by her mother Vanetta Carroll. She served many positions in the club, including secretary and treasurer. She was loved and admired by everyone who knew her for her intellect, humor and compassion.
The April Mayfield Memorial Program for Continuing Education was established by the United Federated Republican Women as a need-based grant program.
It is intended to provide one-time financial assistance to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification that improves their marketable skills for employment in a health sciences related degree program or health sciences related vocational program.
The scholarship is in the process of being finalized, and eligibility and procedure for applying will be announced at a later date.
