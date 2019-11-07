THE 37TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT BAR ASSOCIATION recently donated $1,000 to the April Mayfield Memorial Scholarship fund for women seeking to resume higher education to improve their job skills. The association is comprised of attorneys practicing in Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Carter counties. From left: Vice President Nikki Kinder of Henry & Williams P.C., President Lynsie Gabel-Upton of CSC Law LLC, United Federated Republican Women President Cindy Temple and April Mayfield’s mother and United Federated Republican Women founding member Vanetta Carroll.