On Feb. 22, two students at Missouri State University-West Plains will be crowned the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen.
The crowning will take place during halftime ceremonies of the annual homecoming basketball game between the Grizzlies and the Moberly Area Community College Greyhounds from Moberly.
The game will get underway at 7 p.m. in the West Plains Civic Center arena.
KING CANDIDATES
- Christian Hirsch, Thayer, sponsored by the Student Ambassadors;
- Jamal Shaddid, St. Louis, sponsored by the Grizzly Cheer Team;
- Gabe Ivins, Willow Springs, sponsored by the Student Government Association (SGA);
- Ezekiel Webb, Ellsinore, sponsored by Christian Campus House (CCH);
- Dalton Sanders, Salem, sponsored by the Agriculture Club.
QUEEN CANDIDATES
- Ashlyn Williams, Morrisville, sponsored by Student Ambassadors;
- Paige Rollins, Edgar Springs, sponsored by the Grizzly Cheer Team;
- Kaylee Liley, Berryville, Ark., sponsored by the SGA;
- Alyssa Matherly, Cabool, sponsored by CCH;
- Braylin Shelton, Salem, sponsored by the Agriculture Club.
Area residents can visit with all of the homecoming candidates during a special “meet and greet” reception at 6 p.m. in the civic center’s Dogwood Room.
Also in attendance will be the 2019 Homecoming King and Queen, Jon Petroski of West Plains and Lyndsey Parker of Salem.
Organizers said the 2020 king and queen will be crowned by Petroski and Parker, respectively, and the queen will receive flowers from Chancellor Shirley Lawler.
Following the crowning, the 2020 king, queen and court will go to the civic center’s Dogwood Room for photos and refreshments.
For more information about homecoming activities, call the MSU-WP student life and development office at 255-7233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.