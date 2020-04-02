ELEMENTARY
Honor roll
First grade: Jason Barrett, Elliana Craig, Briar Greenway, Marissa Hernandez, Zaiden Jewell, Rylee Kuk, Ayden Meade, Alex Neumann, Skylar Riddiford-Woodyard, Eli Ryan, Kinley Smith, Chandler Tillman and Jorden Wallace.
Second grade: Daniel Brazeal, Riley Collins, Trinity Doud, Olivia Kraemer, Constance Pritchett, Zander Ross and Triston Staley.
Third grade: Natalie Branch, Selena Hernandez and Wyatt Wadkins.
Fourth grade: Jessie Andrews, Dalton Bair, Lane Bunch, Alex Hernandez, Brinkley Howell, Sadie McReynolds, Amanda Owens, Isabella Riddiford-Woodyard and Tyler Roberson.
Fifth grade: Caleb Carney.
Sixth grade: Nikkita Barnett, Alyzabeth Crider, Madison Crozier, Brylie Orsborn and McKenna Prewitt.
Seventh grade: CJ Carey.
All A’s
First grade: Elijah Burgess, Joanee Coursey, Kelsen Estes, Channing Harlan, Jaycee Hunter and Emmy Sturgeon.
Second grade: Kyler Branstetter and Mason Brown.
Third grade: Lillee Bird, Mackenzie Bowers, Judd Bradshaw, Chloe Cecil, Laken Collins, Cooper Howell, Cole Hunter, Keaton Miller, Tobias Ozawa, Rayden Peterson and Mason Reagan.
Fourth grade: Kane Ball and Isabel Lancaster.
Fifth grade: Jocelyn Denny.
Sixth grade: Abigail Lancaster, Hayley Roberson and Derrik Villavicencio.
Eighth grade: Ansley Miller, Skyler Stirewalt, Jobe Sturgeon and Riley Villavicencio.
HIGH SCHOOL
Freshmen: Kaiden Burgess, Devin Doverspike, Wyatt Frealy, Dalton Hodges, Lauren Lewis, Nathaniel Mahnesmith, Christopher Nelson, Sydney Roberts, William Smith, Lynsey Wiggs and Savannah Willis.
Sophomores: Bryan Burch, Adrianne Gastineau, Brooke Hice, Steven Oyler, Jacob Parrish, Spencer Spreutels and James Thompson.
Juniors: Kaylea Barnhart, Christopher Brashear, Abigail Braswell, Bobbi Busbey, Gregory Culton, Gabe Foster, Eavan Gardner, Tyra Gee, Ethan Hawkins, Bailey Humphreys, Zoe Lindberg, Megan Maffei, Kaylee Nelson, Callie Sturgeon, Breylon Walton and Samantha York.
Seniors: Jade Bell, Destini Clark, Sharee Gastineau, Logan Good, Lorna Howell, Hannah Johnson, Devin McCall, Destiny Oyler, Makayla Rumple, Brianna Smith, Mary Beth Thompson, Bethany Warden, Savanna Welty and Austin Woods.
