The next monthly meeting of the Ozark Spring Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at the American Legion Hall, 1401 Bill Virdon Blvd.,West Plains.
The program will be about the Boys and Girls Club of West Plains, presented by Aaron Evans, director. According to the club’s website, “Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area is a safe place for kids to learn and grow, all while having fun. We are a place where Great Futures are started each and every day and where children can become the best versions of themselves. We are simply ‘A Place to Become.’”
It is not necessary to be a DAR member to attend meetings. Any woman older than 18 able to prove lineal descent from a Revolutionary War Patriot is eligible to join DAR and welcome to come and learn more about the organization.
For more information about Ozark Spring Chapter National Society of DAR and its programs, visit www.nssdar.org or contact Chapter Regent Cindy Pirch at 417-629-4102 or Public Relations Chair Sherri Jolliff at 274-7518.
