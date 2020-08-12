Zeta Omicron Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and the Fulton County Fair announced intentions to submit a plan to the Arkansas Health Department to hold the Fulton County Fair Pageants in September at the civic center in Salem.
Officials feel the pageants can be approved because of the size of the civic center and the number of entrances for the facility. The tentative date is Sept. 12, on which day all of the pageants will be held.
There are usually 10 divisions and depending on the number in each division, different sessions will be scheduled for age groups after the entries are submitted to the pageant directors. Some age divisions may be combined or altered, depending on the entries submitted. The civic center will be vacated after each competition so it can be sanitized before the next group comes in. Dressing rooms will be closed and all contestants must come dressed for the competition, said officials.
The Arkansas State Fair Pageant rules have changed for this year only because of the COVID-19 guidelines, officials noted: There will be no sportswear, bathing suit or interviews for the Junior Fair Queen and Fulton County Fair Queen divisions. The pageants will not be open to the public and will be limited to family members only. Each contestant will need to indicate the number of family members who will be attending on the entry form.
There will be assigned seating for families to maintain the 6-foot distance between families. All family members must sign in for contact tracing, and masks will be required for any family member. After a family group is seated, the masks can be removed but the masks must be back in place if they move from the seat and when leaving the building.
There will be separate entrances and exits and family members wishing to take photos will have to do so from the assigned seats. A photographer will be on site to take photos. Only the contestant and their family will be allowed in the photographer's area of the civic center.
One parent will be admitted free with each contestant and others attending will pay a $4 admission fee. Those attending will only be charged one admission fee and receive an armband to return for other divisions if they have a family member competing.
All entries and entry fees must be made by Aug. 21. The plan will be submitted after the entry deadline so organizers will know the estimated attendance, they said.
Officials emphasize that absolutely no late entries will be accepted, because pageant directors will need time to plan seating and the flow of contestants on the stage.
The entry forms and rules are posted on the fair website at www.fultoncountyfair.org or they can be obtained at the Fulton County Fair Office. The fair office has reduced hours and is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Entry fees must be submitted with the entry form and can be paid with cash, check or with a debit or credit card. If the Health Department does not approve the pageants, all entry fees will be refunded immediately.
For additional information, contact a member of Zeta Omicron Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi or contact the Fulton County Fair Office at 870-895-5565.
