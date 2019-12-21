The Fulton County (Ark.) Fair has announced the election of Joey Hall of Salem to the board of directors.
Hall’s expertise in computers and networking will be an asset to the Fulton County Fair, said board members, adding they look forward to having him in the fair family. He replaces board member Rob Long.
Long and former board member David Curtis were given "Director Emeritus" status on the board in appreciation of the many years they served on the Fulton County Fair board and worked to build the fair into one of the top small county fairs in the state.
