October
DEDICATIONS
“Fiber Fueled,” Bulsiewicz. Presented anonymously.
“Book of Two Ways” Picoult. Presented by Sherry Russell as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Happily this Christmas,” Mallery. Presented by Jenifer Collins as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Christmas Cocoa Murder,” Erickson. Presented by Rachel Bradley as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Tough in the Saddle,” Ballard, and “Grand Mesa,” Elston. Presented by Friends of the West Plains Public Library.
“Troubles in Paradise,” Hilderbrand, and “Gators and Garters,” “Trouble in Mudbug” and “Mischief in Mudbug,” all by DeLeon. Presented by Jane Hale as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
HONORS
“Vince Flynn Total Power,” Mills. In honor of Jack McNevin’s 97th birthday, presented by David and Lisa Kirk.
“Churchill’s Shadow Riders,” Lewis. In honor of Jack McNevin’s 97th birthday, presented by Mike and Becky Lott.
“Welcome to the Party,” Union. In honor of Brelynn Yanke’s 7th birthday, presented by Grandma.
“Next to Last Stand,” Johnson. In honor of Jack McNevin’s 97th birthday, presented by West Plains Public Library Staff.
“You are a BadAss,” by Sincero. In honor of Karen Collins’ birthday, presented by Mom.
“Everything in Place: Curious History of Alphabetical Order,” Flanders. In honor of Shawnie Kennedy, presented by library staff: “Happy Boss’ Day 2020.”
MEMORIALS
“Christmas Swap,” Carlson. In memory of Brenda Guilliams, presented by Mary Ann Lawrence.
“Foxfire Living,” Clark. In memory of Marie Skinner, presented by Mary Ann Lawrence.
“Eli’s Promise,” Balson, “Still Life,” McDermid and “Red Horse,” Benn. In memory of Earl E. and Doris I. Beach, presented by their daughter, Mary Hangar.
“Soul of America,” Meacham. In memory of Kent Borgaard, presented by Gene Bates.
“Torn Pages,” Thauwald, and “Sweet Child of Mine,” Guns ’n’ Roses. In memory of Frankie Ziegler, presented by Kaye Hicks.
“Book Club,” Monroe. In memory of Nina Stafford, presented by Library Book Club I.
