June 27
Another week with residents at Shady Oaks has been a pleasant one. Staff is still doing what they can to keep the residents involved in activities allowed at the facility.
Staff is still encouraging family and friends to partake in virtual visits with the residents or to come see them through the window and talk to them on the phone. It might not be the way you want to visit but you just might make someone’s day.
On Monday, we played some animal trivia. Residents and myself learned a few facts we didn’t know about different kind of animals. Also on Monday, Diane O’Mary, Peggy Flood, Traci Bennett, Lavern Clark, Paulette Watne, Gloria Greatz and Cheryl Arthurs won prizes for memorizing the verse.
Tuesday, as always, was Bingo day. Our Blackout Bingo winner was Traci Bennett. The residents become super competitive and really get serious about their Bingo game. Tuesday afternoon, Paulette Watne and Traci Bennett helped the activity director make stress balls to hand out to residents and some staff. Everyone was reminded these were to squeeze in the case of stress, not to be thrown at anyone. LOL, this comment brought lots of laughs from the residents.
Wednesday residents did some moving and grooving. Diane Coonce, Irene Simms and Leon Robinson moved to the groove. Resident Council is held once a month to discuss upcoming events, like and dislikes of residents, and changes they would like to see made at the facility. Joann Bowlin, Diane Coonce, Traci Bennett, Paulette Watne, Kathy Phillips and Rhonda Ryan attended resident council this month.
We had another good size group for Bingo on Thursday. Joann Bowlin, Linda James, Wanda Hall, Vera Williams were a few who played. Lavern Clark was our Blackout Bingo winner. She won a porcelain angel. Popcorn was a big hit after lunch, with Russell Qualls, Kathy Phillips and Carol Lucas requesting two bowls. Any type of snack is a big hit with residents and staff too!
Leroy and Sue Paulette celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Thank you to their daughter, Debbie, for bringing a cake. And, also thank you to all those who sent cards and made Sue and Leroy feel thought of on their special day!
Friday was a morning of games and socializing for residents and staff. Residents sat outside as well and enjoyed feeding peanuts to the squirrels. The ladies in the facility were excited about the Red Hats getting together for the first time since COVID-19. We kept the residents inside the facility but as always Red Hats was a fun time, even though no outside visitors were allowed. Hope everyone had a great week!
July 6
Shady Oaks would like to thank those from the Methodist Church in Thayer for their donations each month for Bingo prizes. We would also like to thank Clarity Church for their donation of fireworks. Residents enjoy this event and they look forward to this every year — even though the event has to be done while social distancing.
Also, we would like to thank Three Rivers Hospice for bringing in doughnuts for the staff. Families and businesses sure do know how to keep staff happy. All donations are greatly appreciated.
Monday, we made butterflies out of coffee filters and we are going to use them as decorations. Diane O’Mary, Paulette Watne, Traci Bennett and Wanda Hall enjoyed crafting.
Monday afternoon was Bible Study and reciting the memory verse they were to learn. This week’s verse was James 1:17. Each week they memorize their verse, they win a prize. Diane O’Mary, Traci Bennett, Paulette Watne, Lavern Clark, Peggy Flood and Cheryl Arthurs memorized the verse this week. Good job, ladies!
Mrs. Wanda Hall’s family brought in pizza for the staff. That was a nice treat for staff.
Tuesday was Bingo Day. Always a resident favorite. Prizes were given to all Bingo winners. Mavis Arnold, Wanda Hall, Irene Simms, Donna Brink, Diane O’Mary and Lavern Clark were a few who played Bingo. Our Blackout Bingo winner was Traci Bennett.
Tuesday afternoon, Diane O’Mary, Paulette Watne, Barbara Allen, Traci Bennett, Wanda Hall and Gloria Greatz enjoyed making more stress balls to hand out to residents and staff. This was also done last week, but residents enjoyed it enough and wanted to make more.
Wednesday we were movin’ and groovin’ in the morning. Bobby Peeble, Cheryl Arthurs, Eulah Grimes, Janice Elliot and Mavis Arnold participated in this activity with staff. Wednesday afternoon, we played a game called “old sayings.” Residents were asked if they could remember saying things to their children or their parents saying things to them growing up.
Freda Caldwell chose “You’re barking up the wrong tree.” Sue Paulette chose “Do as I say not as I do.” Cheryl Arthurs chose “The early bird gets the worm.” We even had some staff partake too. Ryan Potts chose “You ain’t got the sense that God gave a goose.” Deb Roberts chose “I brought you into this world, I can take you out.” This was an activity all seemed to really enjoy.
Thursday Bingo was played. Diane O’Mary, Irene Simms, Paulette Watne, Bernice Sims, Denzil Crews, Lavern Clark and Mavis Arnold chose to partake in Bingo. Donnie Hall was our Blackout Bingo winner.
Diane O’Mary celebrated a birthday. Her family sent an ice cream cake that was delivered by Thayer Dairy Queen. Diane enjoyed her surprise Thursday afternoon and shared with all the residents and staff.
Friday Diane O’Mary and Paulette Watne assisted me with making cherry cheesecake parfaits for their 4th of July treat. Needless to say, we shared some laughs and enjoyed each other’s company during this activity.
Saturday, the residents got to choose to go outside and watch fireworks donated by Clarity Church. This is something the residents look forward to each year. Hope everyone had a safe and happy 4th!
