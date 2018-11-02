A Marine Corps birthday celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at Savor Grill.
The United States Marine Corps began with the founding of the Continental Marines Nov. 10, 1775, as they began conducting ship-to-ship fighting, providing shipboard security and discipline enforcement and assisting in landing forces.
All Marine Corps members are welcome to attend.
For more information contact Kurt Wilbanks at 255-3584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.