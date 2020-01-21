Hello, communities, welcome to 2020!
Reda and I traveled to the Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet Saturday. Over 200 people were in attendance.
It was an exciting event as my sister Reda Foster was awarded the Community Spirit Individual Award. I’m so proud of my sister as she has been involved in our community of Willow Springs for over 40 years.
Her love for the people and families has been amazing; her passion is dance as she has a dance studio in Willow Springs, but also photography, and her greatest passion is for her family.
I hope you will check out her photos on Facebook of our community and families and ballgames — and whatever changes are taking place, she will be there taking pictures and promoting Willow Springs.
Reda and her husband Larry always have had the vision for Willow Springs to flourish and grow into a great community and have done their part in making great changes in our community also anyway they could. I am so proud of my sister and it was exciting to see her granddaughter Ellen Foster give her award.
The Welcomer for the Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce Award Banquet was Marty Spence, Pledge of Allegiance was led by Tony Friga, invocation given by Dennis Walton, and keynote speaker was historian Lou Wehmer.
Citizen of the Year Award went to Eric Montgomery — well deserved, for sure. Eric and his family have brought much to our community: They’ve made a way for Tractor Supply to be here in Willow Springs, along with the new mall out by the junction. Eric has vision and works tirelessly with his amazing team to bring great change to Willow Springs.
The next award was Community Spirit Group Award. This award went to a group that believes in our high school young adults and wants to give them a safe place to meet and allow them to flourish in their community. This group of adults consists of DeeDee Stolba, Jeff Conger and John White.
Educator of the Year went to Brooke Coffman. She is amazing with our children, has lots of energy and love for the children and families — we need more like her in our school system.
Volunteer of the Year went to Rose Marcum with M.U.N.C.H., our local food pantry. Rose has given of her time, and her willingness to help others in need is endless. She said she has heard many stories of need throughout the years.
Youth of the Year went to Bryce Friga. Dr. Michael Orchard said Bryce was so determined and no matter what happened one day he was always back with Michael the next day, a great young man and we need more like him. Bryce was honored to receive this award and he sure was surprised! His mom Laura told me they had kept this secret till that night. Way to go, Bryce, so proud of you.
Business of the Year Award went to Chris and Rachel Wood of Lee's Tire Shop; they both are amazing and also love our community. They give back wherever they can.
Lifetime Achievement Award went to an amazing lady, Deanna McNew with Penmac. Her sudden passing was a shock to her family and friends and community. As we honored Deanna this night, we knew she was looking down from heaven as this award was given to her family.
We remember her smile and love for every person. She changed lives everywhere she went and knew everyone had potential and was unique it was a great honor to call her friend. I know she said, “If your dreams don't scare you they're not big enough.” She loved her family more than anything.
We will remember her always, we celebrated her life this night as a community taking a moment of silence and remembering Deanna. She finished well and left a legacy to all to keep moving forward and never give up.
The President’s Award went to John Bailey, a lifelong resident and a great man. His love for his family and our community is ever before us. John steps in whenever he can and is a great supporter for our youth and community. John stated Willow Springs is the greatest place to live, why would anyone want to live anywhere else? John’s vision is the best for our community and he will never give up to make great change come to Willow Springs.
I have been part of this community for over 40 years and I am so proud of those that still have vision for change for our community and school, and who care about all the families in our community and our youth of today and tomorrow.
There were some distinguished guests such as Bill Lovlace and wife Brenda, 154th District State Rep. David Evans, 142nd District State Rep. Robert Ross and 33rd District State Sen. Mike Cunningham. Another guest included Wendell Bailey, former state representative and treasurer.
The chamber board was out selling raffle tickets for the last few weeks and we thank Andrea McNew, Wendy Willard, Shelby Gray, Kim Rich, Kim Frendrick, Jennifer Tooley, Stefanie Morris Collins and Mickey Roberts Perkins for working so hard to put this banquet together and all the others that helped from the community. Giveaway items were donated by Terry Newton, Coastal-FMC, Landmark Bank, Tractor Supply, Coulter Heating & Cooling, West Plains Bank & Trust Co., Foster's Auto Body, Love’s Truck Stop, McDonald's, Bailey Chevrolet, Howell County News, The Mane Place, Vintage Floral, G&W Town & Country, Randy's and numerous other great businesses from our local communities.
It was a great evening with family and friends and our community. As 2020 continues, let's all keep moving forward to create change in our community and continue to build on a firm foundation so our children will be able to stay here and raise their children here. Without vision, our communities can't thrive for the next generation.
Thanks Bootleggers for the meal and thanks again to our Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce for making this award banquet available so we all can take a moment to recognize so many great people in our community. Until the next great adventure, take care, love your family, friends, and live your life to the fullest and remember love and compassion for others will change our world.
—Reda and Freda
