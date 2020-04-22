Easter week was full of fun events at Shady Oaks.
Jewelene Grooms and Eddie Carter helped water flowers and plants this week. Diane Coonce enjoyed getting some fresh air in the courtyard while checking to see how the onions were coming along. Cheryl Arthurs also enjoyed a bit of fresh air while she sat out front and soaked up some sunshine and enjoyed some one-on-one time with staff.
As always, the residents enjoyed their weekly dose of Bingo. They tend to get pretty competitive in hopes to be the winner of the Blackout Bingo game as the winner gets a prize. This week’s winner was Laverne Clark. She was super excited that she won this time.
Many of our residents enjoyed decorating Easter eggs. Even though we still have restrictions and are having to practice social distancing, we didn’t let it stop us from having fun and celebrating the true meaning of Easter. Eulah Grimes, Marilynn Vanderveen, Irene Simms, and Peggy Flood enjoyed the festivities.
We also had a smile contest. Due to staff having to wear their masks, we encouraged residents to smile at us to receive a smile card. A prize was given at the end of the week to the persons who received the most smile cards. Each resident worked hard and had lots of smiles for our staff. Traci Bennett and Eddie Carter were our contest winners. Staff also enjoyed the smiles they received from all the residents.
Exercise for a prize was also offered this week. Rhonda Ryan, Clarence James, Leon Robinson and Denzel Crews got in on some of the exercise action.
Friday was “ pamper day” for the ladies at Shady Oaks. Sue Paulette, Lola Neal, Shirley Honeycutt, Cheryl Arthurs and Diane Coonce were just a few residents who enjoyed getting their hair and nails done. The ladies are looking forward to our beautician coming back as soon as possible.
Just a reminder to wash those hands and practice social distancing a little while longer.
I hope everyone had a Happy Easter!
(0) comments
