Coon in the corn patch
It’s late August as I pen this and my corn patch coon count is up to seven.
That’s more than Dad and I skinned some seasons when I counted on ‘em for Christmas money. Of course, that was a long time ago, and we weren’t the only hunters in the woods. Coon were a mite more scarce.
And these summer coon wouldn’t be worth skinnin’ anyway; neither would it be legal. The seven coon I’ve trapped and relocated were caught in the act of decimating my sweet corn patch — one at a time, over several nights in July and August, and not before getting their fill of succulent ears just a day or two before I’d planned to pick them.
I could add to the count one fierce sow I dispatched on my front steps even before my sweet corn was ripe. I didn’t set out to kill that bandit, but she and my boxer-Lab mix were locked in mortal combat about midnight, and neither would back down. Unable to get her to scamper off, I broke my walking stick over her head, then sealed the deal with my .22 rifle. It all took place within three paces of my front door.
Killing her was not my desired outcome. Twice earlier in the summer I was able to pull Buddy back and let younger outlaws scale the yard fence. About daybreak the same night of the deadly coon encounter, Buddy also corralled a possum, which promptly sulled like possums are supposed to do. I grabbed that trespasser by the tail, dropped him over the yard fence and watched him waddle across the pasture. I’m pretty sure I saw the same nocturnal scavenger a few days later under the neighbor’s apple tree. He knew better than to come in the yard, satisfied to just grin at my frustrated guardian of the yard.
Anything on our side of the fence is fair game, as far as Buddy is concerned — even my chickens if they get out of their coop. Getting inside the yard also had an unfortunate outcome for an armadillo cornered by Buddy a few nights back. I had no reservations about dispatching that Southwestern invader, either.
Similarly, my neighbor was not hesitant to dispatch four young coon that raided his corn patch the same as mine. That makes a dozen in our adjacent gardens, but I fear we’re not done as long as we have corn coming on.
Coon in my sweet corn are not a new problem. I’ve contended with them for years — once trapping a dozen on my own. In recent years they haven’t been quite as bad — two or three coming around. Hunters may have helped, but neither did it hurt that there were several fields of corn nearby.
With acres and acres of field corn handy, those ring-tailed bandits had less need of my little sweet corn patch. But, nobody close raised corn this year, and wheat and soybeans don’t make much a meal for families that propagated and prospered last season.
I’ve always enjoyed growing sweet corn — experimenting with bicolor varieties, trying heirlooms like Hickory King, blue corn from New Mexico and hosts of others.
But, I’m not sure I’ll continue. Between cold, wet springs and the depredations of coon, I’m not sure it’s worth the time and expense.
Maybe next year I’ll grow more sweet potatoes. Let the coon go elsewhere or hungry.
They’ve about worn out my live trap, anyhow.
Jim Hamilton, columnist and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex, is among several Ozarks writers featured in issue nine of “Elder Mountain: Journal of Ozarks Studies,” published in 2019 by Missouri State University-West Plains and edited by Dr. Phillip Howerton, professor of English. His latest essay collection, published by Cornerpost Press in West Plains is “Ozarks RFD, Selected Essays 2010-2015.” Request a copy by contacting the author at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
