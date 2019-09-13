The West Plains Public Library’s stuffed animals Madge the Orangutan and Pete the Cat invite patrons’ stuffed animals to a sleepover next week at the West Plains Public Library.
Children between 2 and 6 years old attending Tuesday’s Preschool Story Time should drop off their stuffed animals by 5 p.m. Monday, or, if attending Thursday’s session, by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The programs will run from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. and will include a pancake breakfast. Children will have an opportunity to enjoy pictures of the sleepover.
