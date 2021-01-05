Fishing for white bass — particularly during the spring spawning run — is an activity that’s special to many Missouri anglers, say officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
People can learn more about how to hook this popular fish in MDC’s free virtual program, “Naturalist Notes Virtual Series: White Bass.” The program will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages.
Register for the program at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175654.
MDC Naturalist Alan Reed will discuss lure options, fishing techniques and where to look for white bass when they start making their spring spawning runs.
Though the program is free, registration is required to participate and may be done using the link above. Registrants must provide an email, so a program link can be sent to them. The program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.
