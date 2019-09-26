The second annual Toys for Tots 18 Hole Golf Tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at North Terra Golf Course in West Plains.
The fee to enter the three-person scramble is $40 per person, plus an unwrapped gift for a child. Limited carts will be available to rent for $20.
Prizes will be available.
Proceeds will go to purchase additional toys for local children in need.
To sign up, drop by the golf course. For more information call Ben Grace, 255-3455, or the golf course, 256-9824.
In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for Oct. 5.
