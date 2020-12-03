The Alton Senior Center will give away Christmas goodie bags filled with sweet treats and fruit from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. December 10. To claim a bag, drop by the center at 205 S. Main St. in Alton.
Center officials remind the public that the facility is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, but remains staffed to help. Patrons older than 60 are welcome to pick up frozen meals during the week.
“Please know we are constantly assessing the situation and as soon as it’s deemed safe to do so, we will reopen,” said officials.
Meals will be unavailable for pickup from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1 for Christmas and New Year’s holidays, and the center will be fully closed. Patrons are urged to make other arrangements.
For more information call 417-778-7342.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.