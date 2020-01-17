1978 Woman's Library Club

WOMAN'S LIBRARY CLUB I members gathered for a formal photo in 1978. They included, front row, from left: Cynthia Dunlap and Ruby Cupp. Second row: Susan Pease, Rubye Kiesler, Dorothy Wallsmith, Marion Hogan and Freeda Mitts. Back row: Naomi Drury, Helen Frater, Francis Paris, Cherry Morrison and Mildred McCormad. Other members included Mary Jane Boyles, Vicki Brigham, Lela Mae Gohn, Marty Henry and Kathryn Higgins. Dunlap, who just received her 50-year pin, and Henry, a member for over 45 years, are the only members from that time who remain with the club. 

 West Plains Daily Quill photo

The General Federation of Women’s Library Clubs Woman’s Library Club I of West Plains will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the home of Kathy Grigsby, 1003 Nichols Drive.

Members are asked to remember to bring donations for the West Plains Library.

December’s meeting was canceled due to icy conditions.

