The General Federation of Women’s Library Clubs Woman’s Library Club I of West Plains will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the home of Kathy Grigsby, 1003 Nichols Drive.
Members are asked to remember to bring donations for the West Plains Library.
December’s meeting was canceled due to icy conditions.
