As a weekly newspaper editor I always felt responsible to write something on every holiday or national observance that rolled around.
I had no trouble writing about Christmas, Easter, Independence Day, Veterans Day, birthdays, FFA Week, Thank A Farmer Week or hosts of other such events. I have a wealth of personal experience with all of those.
But, when Black History Month (that’s now) was designated in 1976, I hit a blank trying to draw from personal experience. About all I knew then and what I now know has come from reading history books and watching TV documentaries, not from personal relationships.
To be sure, my attitudes toward Blacks, Negroes or “Coloreds,” as we politely called them in my youth, were skewed by the images I saw on TV news of the 1950s and 1960s. I didn’t have a clue what Jim Crow laws or the bloody conflicts were truly about, but it didn’t matter. Selma, Birmingham, Little Rock and all those other racial hotbeds were a world away from our 39 acres in rural Dallas County, Missouri. I didn’t think all of that civil rights strife had anything to do with me.
I was wrong, of course. I reckon I could have been called “passively racist,” but, in truth, I was more “actively ignorant” of the truth of discrimination, oppression and terrorism directed at folks of African-American heritage.
Not much Black history can be found in the annals of Dallas County. My hurried research did reveal we had 115 Negroes here in 1860 — almost all slaves — and around 90 at the end of the 19th century. I’ve read somewhere that a small community of Black folks settled west of Buffalo in late 1800s, but, like many such communities in the Ozarks, theirs disappeared — likely after the lynching of three Black men on the Springfield Square and Black exodus on Easter weekend, 1906.
As it stands today, the African-American population of Dallas County is less than a half-percent of the total, and that’s likely more than when I was a boy in the 1950s. The only Black folks I saw back then were in Springfield, and I mostly just saw them from a distance.
Despite little firsthand social interaction with Negro folk, I was taught by my mother — who grew up in north Springfield, had several Black friends and not an ounce of Southern heritage — to treat them with the same respect as I would show anyone else. Mom, like her Canadian-American dad, was no respecter of color differences.
My dad, on the other hand, reflected the strong racial biases of my Kentucky-born grandmother, though I don’t think he had much more actual experience with Black folks than I had.
Even as a student at Southwest Missouri State College in the latter 1960s, I had only limited contact with Black people. We just didn’t move in the same circles, and the Black population was relatively small. I would note, though, that the Black voices were beginning to be heard and were effecting change by the end of the decade. One incident that comes to mind was a student protest over a “social deviant” label assigned a prospective white student teacher for dating a Black student — unimaginable today, but policy 50 years ago.
College and my subsequent stint in the U.S. Air Force immersed me in worlds altogether different from what I’d known as a boy on the farm or as a young laborer feeding hogs, carrying lumber and laying water lines. But, I find it curious, in retrospect, that in none of my jobs, even that at Bonanza Sirloin Pit, did I have the opportunity to work beside any “people of color.” The closest I came was a few weeks at the steak house with a Cuban exile who carried a dagger in his waistband.
Imagine the culture shock, then, when Uncle Sam sent me to a town in North Carolina with a large Black population. But, that was 1971, the KKK still had a billboard on the highway coming into town, and white folks that could sent their kids to private “Christian” schools.
Integrated since 1948, though, the military offered me my first close contact with Black folk, starting with my boot camp drill sergeant.
These many years later, more than 40 of them in Buffalo, I’ve yet to have much contact with African-Americans. I suppose that’s why I have an avid interest in Black history. I have so much to learn.
I have appreciated in recent years the plethora of documentaries telling the real stories of slavery, segregation and the evolution of Black culture in this country. I reckon I’m as much a historian as a journalist — we write the same thing, essays on mankind and civilization.
Though I state I have little Black history in my background, that void is, in fact, part of Black History, too. It begs the question, “Why, when African descendants have been on our shores as long as European?”
That question, along with the journalist’s Who, What, When, Where and How, is why Black History Month is important to all of us.
No matter our ethnic heritage, Black history is ours, as well, and we all have much to learn about ourselves and one another.
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Read more of his works in Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, available online or from the author.
