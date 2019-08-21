Jason L. Wright, West Plains, has been awarded the Dean’s Scholarship and the Marvin and Lorene Wheeler Endowed Scholarship from Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP).
Wright, a 2019 graduate of West Plains High School in West Plains, is a freshman who plans to pursue a degree in zoology.
He is the son of Jason Sr. and Janelle Wright, West Plains.
Lanell R. Langston, Viola, Ark. has been awarded the Arkansas Tuition Scholarship from MSU-WP.
Langston is a nursing major and is the wife of Brian Langston, Viola.
Melody B. Meeks, Caulfield, has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship from MSU-WP.
Meeks, a 2018 graduate of West Plains High School in West Plains, is a sophomore who plans to pursue a degree in education.
She is the daughter of Robert and Karen Meeks, Caulfield.
Shelby R. Detwiler, Pomona, has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship from MSU-WP.
Detwiler, a 2019 graduate of Willow Springs High School in Willow Springs, is a freshman nursing major. She is the daughter of James and Ashley Detwiler, Willow Springs.
MSU-WP offers associate degrees and credit and non-credit courses, and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.
