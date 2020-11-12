The Democratic Party of Fulton County, Ark., will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Hickinbotham-Miller Building at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Salem.
The 2021 officer election will be discussed and a meeting schedule for the coming year will be planned.
The meeting is open to all interested persons and new members are welcome. Social distancing and face masks will be required and there will be no social hour.
For additional information contact County Chair Heath Shrable at 870-612-0374.
