The West Plains Senior Center will offer a drive-up hot meal to go from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 26 at the center on East Main Street.
The menu includes ham and beans, cornbread, stewed tomatoes and pumpkin crunch dessert.
For more information call the center, 256-4055.
