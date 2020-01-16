Drury University in Springfield recently released its fall 2019 semester dean’s list.
Area residents making the list are Jonah Brown, Monica Corum, Rickie David, Anna Dougherty, Deevala Miles, Morgan Miller and Bobbie VanGundy of Ava High School; Marcus DelaFuente of William B. Travis High School, from Ava; Marinda Gaston of Mtn. Grove High School, from Ava;
Randy Welsh of Poplar Bluff Senior High School, from Ava; Jeffrey Lemanski of Neenah High School; Brian Haney of Amarillo College, from Ava; and Alisa McAfee, Aaron Neighbour, Serena Smith, Haylee Sudbury and Tammy Wilmoth, all from Ava;
Victoria Boykin and Tara Scott, both of Cabool High School; Kelsi Adey and Angie Warner, both of Houston High School, and Alessandra Moss of Couch R-I High School, all from Ava; Kandace Liveoak, Licking High School; Kayla Brawley, Summersville High School, from Mtn. View;
Rob Foreman, Allegany-Limestone Central School, from Plato; Kyle Dome, Squires; Amanda Griswell, Licking High School, from Success; Lindsey Williams, Lutie R-VI High School, from Theodosia; Tela Ware, of Thornfield; Tosha Bullock, Emily Godat and Jedidiah Salazar, all of West Plains;
Mary Parrish of Almond Valley Christian School, from West Plains; Christina Salazar of Lindhurst High School, from West Plains; Tabby Grindstaff of Cabool High School and Megan McCormick of Greene County High School, both from Willow Springs; and Miranda Norris, of Winona High School.
To make the Drury University dean’s list a student must have earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury.
