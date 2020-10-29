The Stars Foundation invites all to help celebrate years of theatrical performances from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Opus Building, 226 S. Highway 181 in Cabool.
“COVID-friendly” trick-or-treating will be offered in 15 theatrically-themed rooms with costumes, music, games, candy and entertainment. Admission is $3 per person.
For more information and updates, follow @thestarsfoundation1 on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.