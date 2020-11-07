Registration is now open for winter and spring classes at Three Rivers College for new and returning students at all the college’s locations.
Online and onsite registration will continue through Dec. 9 for winter session and Jan. 15 for spring semester at the Poplar Bluff campus and the locations in Sikeston, Dexter, Kennett and Cape Girardeau. The winter session begins Dec. 10, and spring semester begins Jan. 19.
“If you’re wanting to start your education journey at Three Rivers, it’s important to apply for admission as soon as possible,” said Chris Adams, director of enrollment services at Three Rivers College. “The sooner students can complete the application, financial aid and registration processes, the easier getting started becomes, and the easier it will be to create a class schedule that works for them.”
Registering early is especially important for working adults according to Adams.
“We know our students have busy lives,” he said. “Registering early is the best way to ensure their class schedules work well with their other obligations.”
With locations across Southeast Missouri, Three Rivers is an affordable way to earn a high-quality education close to home, said officials, adding that its small class sizes and student-first focus are ideal for students who may not feel comfortable in large institutions.
“We want to help our students achieve their goals, whether it’s to move up where they work now, start a new career, learn a trade or continue their journey in higher education,” said Dr. Leslie Gragg, department chair of science, math, social sciences, and HPER at Three Rivers College.
For those students looking to pursue bachelor’s degrees at four-year universities, Three Rivers offers a smooth pathway to transferring to colleges throughout the state and into programs offered by our University Center partners on the Three Rivers campus and external locations. In addition, Three Rivers has worked with Arkansas State University to ensure an easy transition into more than 20 of its programs.
Those interested in enrolling can browse available courses by clicking “Search for Classes” under “Admissions” at trcc.edu. Current students, with advisor approval, can register online through the myTRCC system. Prospective students must fill out a free application and watch the online “ROCS” orientation session at trcc.edu/admissions/rocs.php to be eligible to register for classes. The Getting Started Checklist is a step-by-step guide through the admissions process, and is available at trcc.edu/admissions.
Faculty and staff advisors are available in person, by phone, via Zoom and through email to assist students with career planning and progression. For assistance, contact the Welcome Center at 573-840-9605.
Three Rivers has recently added a new Associate of Applied Science degree program in Behavioral Health Support that will give students the skills needed for an in-demand career in the behavioral and mental health fields. The application deadline for this program is Dec. 1, with classes starting in January.
For more information about the new program, contact Cory Reynolds, coordinator of the Behavioral Health Support Program, at creynolds@trcc.eduor 573-840-9631, ext. 8361.
To learn more about the college transfer and career-technical programs offered at Three Rivers, prospective students may browse the online College Catalog at trcc.edu/academics/collegecatalog.php.
New students needing financial aid should begin the application process as soon as possible. For more information on how to apply for financial assistance at Three Rivers, visit trcc.edu/financialaid.
Three Rivers College is committed to contributing to the quality of life in Southeast Missouri with quality, affordable higher education opportunities and community services that support and encourage the economic, civic, and cultural vitality of the region. For more information about college and workforce programs and upcoming events, visit trcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.